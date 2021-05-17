Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday pretrial hearing, during which Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause for the case to proceed.

Potter appeared at the hearing via videoconference with her attorney, Earl Gray. Wright was a 20-year-old Black motorist who was killed April 11 after a traffic stop.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

