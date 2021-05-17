ROAD TO FRISCO: Heartbreaking Finish To Wild FCS Title Game For SDSU

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden has seen just about everything over the last 40 years of covering sports in the state of South Dakota.

Even he admits he’s never seen a football game quite like the FCS Championship game he witnessed on Sunday.

A star quarterback getting injured early, weather delays, a big comeback spurred by a big run, and a shocking finish were all part of South Dakota State’s 23-21 loss to Sam Houston in Frisco, Texas.

Click on the video viewer for Mark’s recap and reaction.

NOTE-Due to NCAA Broadcast restrictions we are not allowed to post video from the game broadcast on our website. Still photos from it are being used instead over places where Mark is reading over highlights

