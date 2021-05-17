Avera Medical Minute
Scholar of the Week: Touchstone Energy Cooperatives announce scholarship winners

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the school year winding down, so is our Scholar of the Week program. The program is a partnership between Dakota News Now and our regions Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, honoring high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community.

Each week throughout the school year, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives select a student who sets an example of hard work and high academic standards.

This year, we featured more than 30 students right here on Dakota News Now. Each of them received a $250 award from their local electric co-op.

Chris Studer, chief member and public relations officer for East River Electric, joins us to announce this year’s scholarship winners.

In past years, the regions Touchstone Energy Cooperatives host a banquet for the scholars. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet this year was canceled.

Ipswich High School Senior Matthew Hettich is the winner of the first $500 scholarship, covered by the FEM Electric Association.

WATCH: Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswich senior helps others

Summit High School’s Carson Schmidt is the winner of the second $500 scholarship, covered by Whetstone Valley Electric.

WATCH: Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Well-rounded senior succeeds at Summit High School

The winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Elk Point – Jefferson High School’s Zariah Zevenbergen, covered by the Union County Electric Cooperative.

WATCH: Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Elk Point-Jefferson senior sets big goals

Since the Scholar of the Week program began, more than $90,000 in scholarships has been awarded to nearly 600 students.

Congratulations again to the winners and we wish all of this year’s scholars the best in your future endeavors!

You can watch the rest of this school year’s Scholar of the Week here: dakotanewsnow.com/scholaroftheweek.

