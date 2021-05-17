Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU Draws Stanford In NCAA Softball Tournament

Jackrabbits in Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University softball team has been assigned to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Championship on Friday. Selections to the 64-team NCAA Softball Championship were announced Sunday night.

The Jackrabbits, 42-6 overall and the Summit League regular season and tournament champions, are making their first-ever NCAA appearance at the Division I level. Stanford enters the tournament with a 31-20 overall record. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. Central Time at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus, with the broadcast available on ESPN3.com.

Host Arkansas, 40-9 overall, is the No. 6 overall seed and is scheduled to host Manhattan, 22-14, in Friday’s first game at noon. The four-team regional will feature a double-elimination format, with games also scheduled for May 22-23.

The winner of the four-team regional will advance to the Super Regionals slated for May 28-30.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Courtesy: KIWA Radio
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed.
50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

Latest News

Sam Houston wins 23-21
ROAD TO FRISCO: Heartbreaking Finish To Wild FCS Title Game For SDSU
Sam Houston wins 23-21
FCS National Championship Recap
Jacks fall in final seconds 23-21
Stiegelmeier 10 PM Reaction
Jacks React To Drawing Stanford
SDSU Softball Draws Stanford In NCAA Tournament