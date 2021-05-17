Several Empire Mall retailers offering military discounts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of stores in South Dakota’s largest mall are offering year-round military discounts.

Over 40 retailers and restaurants at the Empire Mall are offering discounts for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families, according to Marketing Director James Payer.

A full list of deals and discounts is available at the mall’s website. To receive special discount offers, military personnel and veterans can show their military ID at participating retailers and restaurants.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.