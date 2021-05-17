Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the state Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,686, 120,865 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in South Dakota have continued to decrease. Last week, the state dropped below 1,000 active cases for the first time in months. Currently, 828 cases are considered active.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 56% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of those 338,679 South Dakotans, 291,853 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization. 18,636 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Two more deaths were reported Monday. The state’s death toll is at 1,993.

