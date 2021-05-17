Avera Medical Minute
Summer Fest 2021 bringing Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls

Summer Fest 2021 is bringing an annual Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August.
Summer Fest 2021 is bringing an annual Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer Fest 2021 is bringing an annual Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August.

The event features Lil Durk with special guests Pooh Shiesty, NLE Choppa, and G Herbo. The event is Saturday, August 14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 1, at 10 am. You can purchase tickets on TicketMaster.

