Summer Fest 2021 bringing Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer Fest 2021 is bringing an annual Hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August.

The event features Lil Durk with special guests Pooh Shiesty, NLE Choppa, and G Herbo. The event is Saturday, August 14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 1, at 10 am. You can purchase tickets on TicketMaster.

