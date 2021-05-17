Avera Medical Minute
Train derailment prompts evacuation in Sibley, Iowa

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Sibley, I.A. (Dakota News Now) -A fiery train derailment in Northwest Iowa prompted an evacuation in Sibley, Iowa.

The derailment happened early Sunday afternoon in Sibley, IA located in Osceola County. Billowing black smoke filled the air coming from the train.

Hazmat teams were called in because the train was hauling the fertilizer and explosive ammonium nitrate, according to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls.

Officials say they are letting the fire die out overnight due to the possibility of toxic chemicals. Police say people were evacuated from parts of Sibley.

One witness caught the fiery scene on camera.

“Took up the drone, took about two minutes to see the mangled mess, all the cars were twisted and beside themselves and I just started recording, switched positions took about 20 videos. This flame could go for awhile,” said Nathan Minten, a Sibley Resident.

The American Red Cross and Osceola County Emergency Management have opened a reception center for individuals displaced from their home. It’s located at the Ashton Legion Hall.

