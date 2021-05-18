1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported an additional COVID-19 Tuesday, though active cases declined to the lowest point since the early days of the pandemic.

The Department of Health reported 89 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total known case count to 123,784.

However, new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active cases continued a weeks-long downward trend. There are currently 712 active COVID-19 cases in the state, marking the lowest number of active cases since April 13, 2020, according to CDC data.

The latest COVID-19 death brings the state’s total to 1,994. Officials say the latest victim was a Minnehaha County woman in her 60s.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 60 on Tuesday. COVID-19 patient currently occupy 2.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 7.4% of the state’s ICU beds.

Health officials say 56.6% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 51.2% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 634,454 vaccines. South Dakota once had one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, but is now around the national average.

