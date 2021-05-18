Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by NC deputies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies is set to discuss the findings of the state’s investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to talk about the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Rapid City Police Department (file)
Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
A crack on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was missed because the inspector failed...
Bridge inspector who previously missed I-40 bridge crack fired
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board