Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

As COVID-19 shots slow, doctors turn to 1-on-1 conversations

File photo.
File photo.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The number of South Dakota residents receiving an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has slowed dramatically in recent weeks.

That’s prompting medical experts and community leaders to turn to personal conversations to battle misinformation around getting a shot.

Just over 4,000 people statewide received their first shot last week. That’s a big drop-off from the end of March when the state recorded a high mark of over 26,000 people receiving their first shot in a week.

But medical providers are planning the next phase of vaccinations around personal conversations and convenience, hoping that trusted doctors and faith leaders can assuage fears.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Patrick Callahan will become the next sheriff of Hughes County once current Sheriff Darin...
Hughes Co. Sheriff
Yankton names new police chief
A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
COVID-19 testing sign. (File Photo)
1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota Tuesday