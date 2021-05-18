As COVID-19 shots slow, doctors turn to 1-on-1 conversations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The number of South Dakota residents receiving an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has slowed dramatically in recent weeks.

That’s prompting medical experts and community leaders to turn to personal conversations to battle misinformation around getting a shot.

Just over 4,000 people statewide received their first shot last week. That’s a big drop-off from the end of March when the state recorded a high mark of over 26,000 people receiving their first shot in a week.

But medical providers are planning the next phase of vaccinations around personal conversations and convenience, hoping that trusted doctors and faith leaders can assuage fears.

