Augustana to break ground on $50 million housing project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A private Sioux Falls university is set to develop a major new housing project.

Augustana University is breaking ground on a $50 million housing plan on Tuesday, university officials say.

Construction will begin this summer, and will be completed in the fall of 2023. The new residence hall will house 200 beds, and will include multi-purpose spaces.

Officials say two of the university’s existing residence halls — Bergsaker and Solberg Halls — will also see upgrades as part of the project.

