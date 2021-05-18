Avera Medical Minute
Augustana to break ground on $50 million housing project

Rendering of the new residence hall soon to be under construction at Augustana University.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A private Sioux Falls university is set to develop a major new housing project.

Augustana University is breaking ground on a $50 million housing plan on Tuesday, university officials say.

Construction will begin this summer, and will be completed in the fall of 2023. The new residence hall will house 200 beds, and will include multi-purpose spaces.

Officials say two of the university’s existing residence halls — Bergsaker and Solberg Halls — will also see upgrades as part of the project.

