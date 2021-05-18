Avera Medical Minute
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three girls and raped them in his basement on Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three girls and raped them in his basement on Thursday.

Authorities say the investigation began after a 12-year-old and two 13-year-old girls ran away from one of their houses in Blunt, South Dakota Friday. Once authorities located the girls, authorities learned the girls engaged in sexual activity with an adult.

Through the investigation, authorities learned one of the victims was in contact with 73-year-old Steven Harold West, of Onida, South Dakota. West and the victim messaged each other on Instagram and West asked for child pornography in exchange for money. Through the investigation, authorities discovered a PayPal account with transactions between the victim and West dating back to April 25.

Authorities say on Thursday, May 13, the three victims met with West in Blunt where he drove them to his house in Onida. Authorities say West sexually assaulted the victims in his basement.

Authorities say West drove the three victims to a gas station in Vivian.

West is facing first-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree rape.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

