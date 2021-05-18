Crews finish clearing derailed train cars near Sibley, IA

SIBLEY, IA (Dakota News Now) - According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, Robynn Tysver, the railroad company’s crews finished clearing the derailed train cars early Tuesday morning. A train derailed near Sibley Sunday afternoon. It was confirmed Monday that 47 train cars went off the tracks.

Tysver said the fire is still smoldering but is expected to be extinguished soon. The train was carrying various chemicals like hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, and liquid asphalt.

Now that the cars have been cleared, Union Pacific crews will focus on repairing the track and bridge.

The city’s voluntary evacuation order was lifted Monday evening, but people who live nearby are still being told to be careful as crews go in and out of that area with heavy equipment.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

