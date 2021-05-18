Crews respond to multi-vehicle fire in east Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a semi-trailer, two dump trucks, and a flatbed trailer in Pierre Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the equipment was parked by G & N Construction in east Pierre. Paul says no one was injured and no surrounding structures were damaged.

Gusty southeast winds blew the smoke making it look as though the fire was near the State Capitol building when in reality it was about one mile away with two major roadways and dozens of homes, businesses, and state office buildings in between.

The Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and AMR ambulance assisted the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department with the call.

Emergency responders were on scene for about an hour.

