Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Family of Nancee Bitz last saw her Easter Sunday evening, before leaving without letting anyone know. Now over six weeks since she went missing, her family and Aberdeen Police are still looking for answers.

Authorities said 72-year-old Bitz was last seen April 4th and said she could be driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander with South Dakota Plates 3F3912.

“You see these things on television, and it seems almost surreal that it’s happening in your very own family in little Aberdeen, South Dakota,” said Bitz’s brother Bill Edwards.

Bitz had been living with her mother before leaving suddenly.

“She left, and she didn’t take her cell phone with her. She didn’t make any provisions or clothing. We have tried to trace her vehicle. It has no trackable device in it.” said Edwards.

But for her family, it’s the lack of leads or ideas of where she could be that’s the hardest to deal with.

“And you just wonder. And it’s the not knowing. If we just knew she was okay, I can’t even explain the words.” said Bitz’s mother Lee Edwards Sauer.

Her family said Bitz is an avid reader, and always looked forward to family get-togethers.

“I was planning on coming, she knew I was going to be here. We have such a great time when we’re together,” said Bitz’s sister Patte Daschle.

So far the search for Bitz has been short on information. The Aberdeen Police Department is still circulation information, making sure people are aware of what to look for.

“You build a lot of scenarios in your head. ‘Could this be, could this be?’,” said Daschle.

“We’ve had dozens of ideas and thoughts that we’ve pursued, but we have come up with absolutely nothing,” said Edwards.

Now with more people out and about, they’re hoping that anyone comes forward with information on Bitz or where she could be.

“Nancee, if you hear me, please, please come. Let us know one way or another, wherever you are,” said Edwards Sauer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brown County Dispatch at (605)-626-7911.

