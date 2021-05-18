Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is acknowledging “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

He says it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history. But he says it’s important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.

Fauci says children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he says that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.

Today, FDA’s Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) issued their first annual report highlighting their work in...

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Rapid City Police Department (file)
Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
A crack on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was missed because the inspector failed...
Bridge inspector who previously missed I-40 bridge crack fired
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board