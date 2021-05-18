Avera Medical Minute
Good Samaritan Society begins hosting resident events after challenging year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, the Good Samaritan Society held a week of events and activities for its residents.

On Thursday, residents, and staff participated in an RC car race timely-themed “construction week.” Residents raced RC cars around a track with construction cones

“They love it. Anything that can make them laugh and have fun and just smile,” says Becky Erickson, activities supervisor. “They’ve been in their rooms for a year, isolated, quarantined and so to be together, has just been wonderful this week.”

Erickson says the week of events is a celebration after the challenging past year for residents and staff.

