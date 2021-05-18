Hughes Co. appoints new sheriff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - Patrick Callahan will become the next sheriff of Hughes County once current Sheriff Darin Johnson retires.

Johnson is retiring by the end of June after nearly 25 years with the department.

At Monday’s Hughes County Commission meeting, commission chair Randy Vance said Callahan will serve as the “vice sheriff” until he is officially appointed.

Both Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson and jail administrator Bill Dodge will be retiring by June 30. Dodge has been with the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office since 1996. Johnson has been there since 1997.

Callahan, who owns Oahe TV, has previous experience with the Pierre Police Department and the Stanley and Sully County Sheriff’s Offices. He also spent 20+ years as a medic on an ambulance crew.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.