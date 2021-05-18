Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

Hy-Vee still strongly recommends face coverings for customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

According to a news release, the health and safety of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer has consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided.

Hy-Vee says its stores will continue to implement extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began. Stores will also keep their Plexiglas barriers in place at all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee announced that appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. This enables people to walk in and receive their vaccine when it is most convenient for them. Hy-Vee is also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events to provide even greater vaccine access by meeting people where they plan to be. Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region.

