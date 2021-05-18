Inspiration & Motivation Always Present For Mark Gronowski

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What pushes us to be our best?

For some like Mark Gronowski it can come from others doubting you. The Illinois prep star was passed over by all seven of his state’s Division One college programs, receiving a scholarship offer from one division two school, and another from South Dakota State.

“It’s a big motivation for me just going against team that really just looked over me really and just said that I wasn’t as good as the guys they were recruiting. Especially against these Illinois schools, them not even really paying attention to me even being in their own state.” SDSU Freshman QB Mark Gronowski says.

Gronowski made his mark on those teams and the rest of the Missouri Valley, earning the starting quarterback job as a true freshman, and amassing nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.

“I’m very impressed with Mark. Starting out his maturity. His leadership skills at his age are phenomenal and obviously athletically he can make a lot of plays.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

“I mean it put a huge chip on my shoulder. I mean, I had a couple of walkon offers from other schools as well but this school is the one that really just dove in and invested their time in me. And I’ve really loved it here.” Gronowski says.

Mark might not be with his football family for a while after suffering a leg injury in yesterday’s FCS Championship game. So how will he find his inspiration if the game is gone?

He’ll look to his family back home and his 23-year old brother Ryan, who has an intellectual and developmental disability and epilepsy.

“He’s 100 percent my biggest supporter. But one thing that really just motivates me is his idea of life in general and how he just has to live it in the fullest.” Mark says.

“He’s a nice guy and he’s a nice brother!” Ryan says.

It’s never hard for Gronowski to bring out his best when he sees it in Ryan every day.

