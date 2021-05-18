Mild with Rain Chances

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be mostly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Tuesday. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers across the region today with the best chance be in the southeast. Highs will range from the low 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north. The wind should be fairly light as well.

There’s a better chance we could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. That chance of rain will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday with highs close to 80! By Friday, we’ll keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast with highs in the 80s for most of us.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep a chance of rain in the forecast with highs in the 70s. Our weather pattern should quiet down by the beginning of next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s with just a couple slight chances for a few showers.

