Minimum-security inmates escape Sioux Falls Community Work Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections is looking two minimum-security inmates, who escaped Monday.

Shawn Mills and Ronnie Moore left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Monday without permission. Mills is serving a sentence for forgery and identity theft from Minnehaha County. Moore is serving a sentence for his 6th DWI offense from Codington County.

If you see either of the inmates or know where they are, you’re asked to contact law enforcement at 605-367-5051.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is a second-degree escape. That means each man could serve up to five years in prison for leaving the work center.

