Minimum-security inmates escape Sioux Falls Community Work Center

The South Dakota Department of Corrections reports Ronnie Moore and Shawn Mills walked away from the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Monday.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections is looking two minimum-security inmates, who escaped Monday.

Shawn Mills and Ronnie Moore left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Monday without permission. Mills is serving a sentence for forgery and identity theft from Minnehaha County. Moore is serving a sentence for his 6th DWI offense from Codington County.

If you see either of the inmates or know where they are, you’re asked to contact law enforcement at 605-367-5051.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is a second-degree escape. That means each man could serve up to five years in prison for leaving the work center.

