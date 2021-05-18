Minimum-security inmates escape Sioux Falls Community Work Center
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections is looking two minimum-security inmates, who escaped Monday.
Shawn Mills and Ronnie Moore left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Monday without permission. Mills is serving a sentence for forgery and identity theft from Minnehaha County. Moore is serving a sentence for his 6th DWI offense from Codington County.
If you see either of the inmates or know where they are, you’re asked to contact law enforcement at 605-367-5051.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is a second-degree escape. That means each man could serve up to five years in prison for leaving the work center.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.