Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

Minneapolis Police Department
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while holding police officers accountable.

The proposals were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Frey’s proposals include some immediate changes - such as prioritizing funding for officers’ overtime so patrols can increase, and ending traffic stops for low-level offenses. There is likely to be some political pushback, as some City Council members have favored a plan to recreate the police department.

