Month of May used to spread awareness about foster care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East River Foster Parent Network is a volunteer-run organization in Sioux Falls that helps families all over the state of South Dakota. The state recently announced an initiative to recruit 300 new foster and adoptive families per year for the next four years.

The announcement came during Foster Care Awareness Month, which is in May. Tessa Curry, a volunteer with East River Foster Parent Network, said there are several things you can do to help foster kids and their families. One of the biggest things is to become a foster parent. Curry said the organization realizes that’s not possible for everyone though, so people can help in other ways.

During the month of May, the network is collecting new pairs of shoes. The goal is to collect 450 new pairs of shoes for kids. Volunteers are also selling t-shirts for $20. The funds raised from those sales will go towards the kids as well. You can find more information on how to help and purchase a t-shirt on ERFPN’s Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.