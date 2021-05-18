Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Month of May used to spread awareness about foster care

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East River Foster Parent Network is a volunteer-run organization in Sioux Falls that helps families all over the state of South Dakota. The state recently announced an initiative to recruit 300 new foster and adoptive families per year for the next four years.

The announcement came during Foster Care Awareness Month, which is in May. Tessa Curry, a volunteer with East River Foster Parent Network, said there are several things you can do to help foster kids and their families. One of the biggest things is to become a foster parent. Curry said the organization realizes that’s not possible for everyone though, so people can help in other ways.

During the month of May, the network is collecting new pairs of shoes. The goal is to collect 450 new pairs of shoes for kids. Volunteers are also selling t-shirts for $20. The funds raised from those sales will go towards the kids as well. You can find more information on how to help and purchase a t-shirt on ERFPN’s Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Rapid City Police Department (file)
Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man

Latest News

Rendering of the new residence hall soon to be under construction at Augustana University.
Augustana to break ground on $50 million housing project
South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
SDSU football coach matching Feeding South Kids donations
South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety