Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Polls open for Sioux Falls School Board Election

By Scott Engen
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The polls have opened in Sioux Falls for the 2021 Sioux Falls School Board Election.

Five candidates are on the ballot to fill two open positions on the Board.

You can watch our interviews with the candidates by clicking on their names below.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

There are 13 voting centers available throughout the city, and polling locations will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 18.

For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Rapid City Police Department (file)
Driver arrested, accused of running over and killing man

Latest News

Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board
Five candidates running to fill two open spots on the Sioux Falls School Board
Polls open for Sioux Falls School Board Election at 7 AM, May 18
Polls open for Sioux Falls School Board Election at 7 AM, May 18
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today
Sioux Falls School Board Election taking place today