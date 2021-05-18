Polls open for Sioux Falls School Board Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The polls have opened in Sioux Falls for the 2021 Sioux Falls School Board Election.

Five candidates are on the ballot to fill two open positions on the Board.

You can watch our interviews with the candidates by clicking on their names below.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

There are 13 voting centers available throughout the city, and polling locations will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 18.

For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

