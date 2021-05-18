Road To Frisco Begins Again Soon For Jackrabbit Football

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - “Wait Till Next Year” rings hollow when it’s your team that comes up short of winning a championship.

For South Dakota State football fans, though, there won’t be much of a wait as the Jackrabbits will return for the 2021 fall football season in late July.

And, as Sports Director Mark Ovenden tells us while wrapping up our FCS National Championship coverage in Texas, maybe the Jackrabbits won’t have to wait long for another shot at a title.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.