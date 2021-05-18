Avera Medical Minute
SDSU football coach matching Feeding South Kids donations

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the football season over, South Dakota State University coach John Stiegelmeier is focusing on a new goal - fighting child hunger.

Stiegelmeier, along with his wife, Laurie, are matching all donations made to the Feeding South Dakota’s Child Hunger Programs, up to $12,000.

Money will go toward programs like the BackPack Program and the School Food Pantry Program, which helps food-insecure children get access to sufficient nutritional needs while at school. Feeding South Dakota currently serves an average of 180 children each month in Sioux Falls schools alone.

The Stiegelmeiers’ donation match runs through May 27. Donations can be made online, over the phone at 605-335-0364, or mailing checks to 4701 N. Westport Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, 57107.

Donors will be eligible for a number of prizes provided by the Stiegelmeiers and SDSU, including dinner with the coach and his wife and tickets to home football games next season.

