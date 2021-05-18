Avera Medical Minute
SFSD handing out free summer program meals at 9 locations

(WITN)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year, the Summer Food Service Program will have 9 locations where students will be served two free meals.

The school district has been providing this assistance to give extra help to families that have been struggling financially since the pandemic hit.

Any student aged 18 and under is able to stop by one of now 9 locations.

“Sioux Falls School District is running some summer academies and we know that these are locations that would be prime areas where were offering not only lunch, but we’re offering breakfast also this year,” said Child Nutrition Director Gay Anderson.

Kids can receive free breakfast from 8-9 AM and a free lunch between 11:30-12:30 Monday through Thursday, and Friday’s meals will be sent home with them.

“There’s no sign up for it. It’s come on in, grab your food and please join us,” said Anderson.

The program starts on June 1st and will go until the end of July.

SFSD is prepared to see numbers potentially over 5,000.

“And we’ll react to that as numbers increase or decrease at different locations. We will be able to go and say, ‘Yes, we need to bump the food up there.’ Actually, we’ll have back up meals on hand incase our numbers are large so we don’t run out of food,” said Anderson.

Anderson says she’s looking forward to continue to help families since the need for this program has grown.

“We’ve got a perfect opportunity to be able to offer it to more families and we do know there is a need right now. Regardless of what we all think, there still is a lot of different need for families with food or other expenses and we have noticed that many are still relying on getting the free meal that their child can have,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the USDA announced in April they will be offering free meals for all students across the country through June 30th of 2022.

You can see a full list of locations and the hours they’ll be serving by going to the Sioux Falls School District website and clicking on ‘meal information’

