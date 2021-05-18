Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site

Larry Durst
Larry Durst(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen generator and a stolen ATV.

Fifty-six-year-old Larry Durst of Sioux Falls faces possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a generator was stolen from a construction site in northwest Sioux Falls Sunday night. The generator had a GPS tracker inside, and the victims called police to tell them where the GPS indicated the generator was located at.

Officers found the generator at a residence near N. Cliff Avenue and E. Benson Road. Durst, who was at the residence, told police a friend had dropped off the generator. Clemens said while police were retrieving the generator, they discovered an ATV that was also reported stolen. Durst was then taken into custody.

