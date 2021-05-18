Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen generator and a stolen ATV.

Fifty-six-year-old Larry Durst of Sioux Falls faces possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a generator was stolen from a construction site in northwest Sioux Falls Sunday night. The generator had a GPS tracker inside, and the victims called police to tell them where the GPS indicated the generator was located at.

Officers found the generator at a residence near N. Cliff Avenue and E. Benson Road. Durst, who was at the residence, told police a friend had dropped off the generator. Clemens said while police were retrieving the generator, they discovered an ATV that was also reported stolen. Durst was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.