State A Boy’s Tennis Tournament Begins

Sioux Falls Christian leads entering final day of competition
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A prep sports season that seemed in danger of not happening at all this time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to it’s mostly natural conclusion.

The spring sports season began it’s conclusion today as the first of South Dakota Boy’s State Tennis Tournaments, Class A, took the courts at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal doubles action! Team standings are below.

Following first day of competition
Following first day of competition(Dakota News Now)

