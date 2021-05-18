Avera Medical Minute
Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat

FILE- This March 5, 2018, file photo show the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in...
FILE- This March 5, 2018, file photo show the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - A man who describes himself as a ranch-raised South Dakotan plans to challenge John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in next year’s Republican primary.

Mark Mowry doesn’t come from the world of politics. Mowry’s career path includes music, writing, communications and education.

Mowry said he does not support defunding law enforcement, but does support managing protests with stronger measures and tough protections of the nation’s borders. He said he believes in small federal government and less federal regulations.

Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and currently serves as minority whip.

