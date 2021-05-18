Yankton names new police chief

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Yankton has named the next leader of its police force.

Yankton City Manager Amy Leon has announced that Commander Jason Foote will be the city’s next Police Chief.

WNAX Radio reports Foote will take over his duties following the departure of retiring Chief John Harris in early July. He says he feels great support from the community.

He was one of two finalists for the department’s top job, along with Yankton Police Commander Todd Brandt.

Foote has been with the department since 1997, starting as an officer, later becoming animal control officer, canine handler and Sergeant before being named a Commander in 2018.

