Aberdeen City Council considering medical marijuana stop-gap

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical marijuana is set to become legal in South Dakota on July 1st. But the State Department of Health has until late October to set standards for medical cannabis. That means cities in South Dakota are waiting to hear about zoning and licensing requirements.

Until those rules come from the state, some are considering a stop-gap measure to buy time. In Aberdeen, the City Planning Commission unanimously passed an ordinance to the City Council that would deny any applications for a medical cannabis business until state rules take effect. For the ordinance to take effect, it must be approved by the City Council.

“The ordinance itself is to provide time for the municipalities to decide how they’re going to handle the medicinal marijuana,” said Aberdeen Planning & Zoning Director Brett Bill.

The ordinance would be temporary until those state rules take effect. Mayor Travis Schaunaman said until then, the city should limit the amount of confusion and prevent businesses from becoming uncompliant later down the road.

“And so, until those guys give us those regulations, we don’t really know how to handle things specifically. And I think that the appropriate thing is to give them time to come up with the appropriate rules and regulations,” said Schaunaman.

Bill said the ordinance was drafted up by the South Dakota Planners Association, as well as the South Dakota Municipal League. He said many communities in the coming time before July 1st will be putting into place essentially the same ordinance, buying time until state rules come into play.

“The state hasn’t promulgated rules yet. So municipalities need to come up with something to at least create a stop-gap,” said Bill.

The Aberdeen City Council will have its first hearing of the proposed ordinance at its next meeting Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.