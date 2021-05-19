Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in South Dakota

File photo
File photo(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continues to plummet.

Health officials reported 40 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but the number of active cases dropped by 38 due to additional recoveries. There are currently 674 active cases in the state. This is the first time since April, 2020 that active cases fell below 700.

The state’s COVID-19 death total remained unchanged at 1,994, according to the Department of Health.

Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 53.

Officials say 53.1% of the state’s population over 12 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 48% are fully vaccinated. The Department of Health changed this reporting statistic Wednesday by lowering the age of individuals included from 16 to 12. This follow the federal decision to allow children 12 and over to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The state has administered a total of 637,039 vaccine doses.

