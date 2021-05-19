Brandon City Council appoints interim mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon City Council has appointed an interim mayor after Mayor Paul Lundberg resigned in February.

The Brandon City Council met Monday night and appointed Jim Heinitz to lead the city. Heinitz is Augustana University’s all-time winningest football coach and former Furniture Mart USA CEO. Heinitz also served seven years as a member of the Brandon Valley School Board and four years with the Board of Directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Lundberg resigned after two years to focus on his position within the Brandon Valley School District.

Brandon residents will vote on a new mayor in April 2022.

