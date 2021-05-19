Canaries fall to Goldeyes in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After making the American Association final in 2020, the Sioux Falls Canaries are looking for an even better finish in Summer 2021.

Under new ownership, and a new video board, the Canaries are looking for a solid Summer of fun at the Birdcage.

Beginning with their home opener Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Despite early defensive efforts by the Canaries, the Goldeyes got the bats going in the 3rd inning and never looked back. Winning 9-0.

