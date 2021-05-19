Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Chances of Afternoon Storms

Temps in the 70s, 80s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay mostly cloudy across the region for our Wednesday. As we head into the afternoon hours, we’ll see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The risk of severe weather will be very low.

Overnight, we’ll see a chance of rain continue. We’ll start off Thursday mostly cloudy. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday afternoon with highs near 80. Friday looks like it will be a dry day. Most of us across the region will have a chance to crack 80 by then!

Over the weekend, we’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the heat of the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By early next week, it looks like we may cool off a bit. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s for a few days with a slight chance of rain. By the end of next week, we should be back in the upper 70s to near 80!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Larry Durst
Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site
Nancee Bitz
Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
The South Dakota Department of Corrections reports Ronnie Moore and Shawn Mills walked away...
UPDATE: Escaped minimum-security inmates back in custody

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Active Weather Pattern
Severe Weather Possible on Thursday.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Multiple Chances for Rainfall
Temperatures will be mild
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather