Chances of Afternoon Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay mostly cloudy across the region for our Wednesday. As we head into the afternoon hours, we’ll see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The risk of severe weather will be very low.

Overnight, we’ll see a chance of rain continue. We’ll start off Thursday mostly cloudy. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday afternoon with highs near 80. Friday looks like it will be a dry day. Most of us across the region will have a chance to crack 80 by then!

Over the weekend, we’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the heat of the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By early next week, it looks like we may cool off a bit. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s for a few days with a slight chance of rain. By the end of next week, we should be back in the upper 70s to near 80!

