Empire Mall to hold job fair

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of retailers at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls are taking part in a job fair as they look to hire more workers.

The mall will host a spring job fair from Thursday through Friday, according to a mall spokesperson.

A variety of positions in both retail and the restaurant industry, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. Some participating stores include Buckle, Rue21, Sephora, PINK, Express.

More details about the job fair as well as job opportunities at the mall are available on the mall’s website.

