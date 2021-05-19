Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night

Lyft
Lyft(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a Lyft driver was reportedly robbed and carjacked during a Lyft Tuesday night.

Police say the Lyft driver picked up two men and two women near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 5:30 pm. The Lyft driver dropped the passengers off near 3rd Street and Bahnson Avenue a short time later. Once stopped, one of the women grabbed the driver’s phone and ran away. Police say the driver ran after the woman and one of the men pushed the driver, struggling with him.

According to police, the woman grabbed the driver’s keys and took off in his vehicle. The other suspects ran off in different directions.

The Lyft driver had minor injuries. The victim’s vehicle description is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz. No description of the suspects was given.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Larry Durst
Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site
Nancee Bitz
Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file photo)
Sturgis council votes to allow open containers during motorcycle rally

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens in the courtroom at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport,...
Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key at Iowa slaying trial
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
File photo
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in South Dakota
Pho Quynh serving up special dishes to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage...
Sioux Falls restaurant celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special menu