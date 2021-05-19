Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a Lyft driver was reportedly robbed and carjacked during a Lyft Tuesday night.

Police say the Lyft driver picked up two men and two women near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 5:30 pm. The Lyft driver dropped the passengers off near 3rd Street and Bahnson Avenue a short time later. Once stopped, one of the women grabbed the driver’s phone and ran away. Police say the driver ran after the woman and one of the men pushed the driver, struggling with him.

According to police, the woman grabbed the driver’s keys and took off in his vehicle. The other suspects ran off in different directions.

The Lyft driver had minor injuries. The victim’s vehicle description is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz. No description of the suspects was given.

