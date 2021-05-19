Murren, Parker lead Sioux Falls School Board race in unofficial vote tally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday was election day for the Sioux Falls School District.

Two seats on the Sioux Falls School Board are up for grabs amongst a pool of five candidates.

The top two vote-getters earned a spot on the board for a term of three years.

Unofficial results from the Sioux Falls School District show candidate Marc Murren and incumbent Kate Parker are leading in the race as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The votes will be canvassed at the School Board Meeting held Monday, May 24, 2021, at which time they became official.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.