Murren, Parker lead Sioux Falls School Board race in unofficial vote tally
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday was election day for the Sioux Falls School District.
Two seats on the Sioux Falls School Board are up for grabs amongst a pool of five candidates.
The top two vote-getters earned a spot on the board for a term of three years.
Unofficial results from the Sioux Falls School District show candidate Marc Murren and incumbent Kate Parker are leading in the race as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The votes will be canvassed at the School Board Meeting held Monday, May 24, 2021, at which time they became official.
