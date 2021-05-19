Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Officials seeking public input on South Veterans Parkway project

Veterans Parkway (file photo)
Veterans Parkway (file photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transportation officials are looking to get input from the general public about the next phase of the Veterans Parkway project in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Sioux Falls have launched a virtual meeting to collect input about the planning and construction of the parkway from I‑29 to 57th Street.

The virtual public meeting is hosted on the project website through May 29. Those interested can watch video messages from the project team, view the 2012 Environmental Assessment, and comment on any environmental or regulation changes that may have occurred since its development.

In 2020, the South Dakota Transportation Commission approved the plans to complete construction of the remaining 8.5 miles of parkway that make up the southern section of Veterans Parkway. Planning, design, and permitting for this project are underway. Construction of South Veterans Parkway will occur in phases starting in 2023. The project is anticipated to be fully completed in 2026.

You can take part in the virtual meeting here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Larry Durst
Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site
Nancee Bitz
Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file photo)
Sturgis council votes to allow open containers during motorcycle rally

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens in the courtroom at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport,...
Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key at Iowa slaying trial
Lyft
Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
File photo
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in South Dakota