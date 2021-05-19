Officials seeking public input on South Veterans Parkway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transportation officials are looking to get input from the general public about the next phase of the Veterans Parkway project in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Sioux Falls have launched a virtual meeting to collect input about the planning and construction of the parkway from I‑29 to 57th Street.

The virtual public meeting is hosted on the project website through May 29. Those interested can watch video messages from the project team, view the 2012 Environmental Assessment, and comment on any environmental or regulation changes that may have occurred since its development.

In 2020, the South Dakota Transportation Commission approved the plans to complete construction of the remaining 8.5 miles of parkway that make up the southern section of Veterans Parkway. Planning, design, and permitting for this project are underway. Construction of South Veterans Parkway will occur in phases starting in 2023. The project is anticipated to be fully completed in 2026.

You can take part in the virtual meeting here.

