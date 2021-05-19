O’Gorman Leads Girls City Championship Going into Third Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second round of the Girls City Championship was played out at Bakker Crossing Golf Club on Tuesday.

Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls O’Gorman shot a 69, leading all players at -2 going into the third round.

The third, and final, round is Thursday, May 27th at Elmwood Golf Course.

