Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman Leads Girls City Championship Going into Third Round

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second round of the Girls City Championship was played out at Bakker Crossing Golf Club on Tuesday.

Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls O’Gorman shot a 69, leading all players at -2 going into the third round.

The third, and final, round is Thursday, May 27th at Elmwood Golf Course.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Larry Durst
Sioux Falls man accused of stealing generator from construction site
Emma Johnson helps feed first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, Sunday, May 16.
High school graduate feeds first responders after train derailment in Sibley, Iowa
Dakota News Now
What happened during the SDSU game?

Latest News

Class A Boys State Championships
Sioux Falls Christian Claims Boys Class A Tennis Title
Canaries Fall to Goldeyes in Home Opener
Canaries fall to Goldeyes in home opener
From 2021 Spring FCS Season
Road To Frisco Begins Again Soon For Jackrabbit Football
SDSU Quarterback with his older brother
Inspiration & Motivation Always Present For Mark Gronowski