Pierre organization raises money for new pickleball courts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s capital city is working to get its very own outdoor pickleball courts.

A number of residents in the Pierre area have been playing pickleball on tennis courts at Griffin Park for over ten years. Now, the Capital Area Pickleball Association hopes to raise $250,000 to build four outdoor courts.

Members of the club say that in addition to being another recreational attraction for Pierre, new courts would promote a healthy lifestyle.

“For the community, it’s huge because we can develop youth, get them playing. for our elders, I mean it’s for anybody to get out and exercise,” Darla Miller, Capital Area Pickleball Association Ambassador.

Members play every day throughout the week in Pierre and are actively encouraging more to come out and give the sport a try.

