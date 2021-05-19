Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a woman while intoxicated and armed.

Sioux Falls Police say a man approached a woman wearing a cap and tactical vest with “police” written on it near the 200 block of N. Dogwood Place Tuesday night. The man questioned the woman about suspicious activity in the area and drugs.

Police say the woman believed something was off about the interaction asked to see a badge. The man reportedly told the woman he was a detective and didn’t have a badge on him. Police say the man ran away when the woman told him she was going to call the police. The woman reportedly saw a gun in his waistband as he ran away.

Police were able to identify the man through the description the woman gave. A few minutes later, patrolling officers stopped a vehicle swerving near 12th Street and Ebenezer Avenue. Police say the vehicle belonged to the suspect. Police found the cap and vest with “police” written on it inside the vehicle.

35-year-old Eric Scott Sprecher was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, impersonating an officer, and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Sprecher did not give a reason for wearing the police clothing. Police say the woman did the right thing asking for a badge, noting all police officers and detectives wear badges.

