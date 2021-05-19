Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls restaurant celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with special menu

By Scott Engen
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To honor the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans this month, a local restaurant has introduced a special menu.

Pho Quynh is featuring a unique dish, representing different cultures, each week throughout May.

Along with their parents and younger brother, Tony and Vince Danh run Pho Quynh, a restaurant specializing in Vietnamese cuisine.

“A milestone for my parents was actually buying the building that this restaurant is in, they bought it a couple of years ago,” Vince said. “To think that they came as refugees of a war-torn country to property owners with a business, in a new country, is amazing.”

Pho Quynh is using Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month as an opportunity to celebrate the growing diversity in Sioux Falls.

“We know that the greatest way to connect with people is through food, it’s through their stomach,” Vince said. “And to be able to help Sioux Falls be exposed to some of these other dishes, that they may have never heard of, it’s a lot of fun for us.”

The special menu features Hawaiian, Korean, and Cantonese cuisine.

“I spent a week on each entree’ tasting it, making sure it tastes okay, and all this fun stuff, getting correct sizes and everything,” Tony, who serves as Pho Quynh’s Sous Chef, said.

Vince says it’s exciting for his family to give people a taste of foods that haven’t been seen in the area before. These dishes also serve not only as a tasty meal but as a cultural bridge.

Tony agrees, and adds, he hopes bringing unique meals to Pho Quynh will break the stigma surrounding some Asian foods.

“We set out to do something different, to showcase that there are other cultures that are thriving and vibrant in Sioux Falls, and then the education is just a nice bonus on top of it,” Vince said.

