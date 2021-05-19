Sioux Falls VA raises money for homeless veterans with 2k event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Employees with the VA in Sioux Falls got some exercise Wednesday and helped homeless veterans at the same time.

Mayor TenHaken joined social workers and case managers for the VA’s annual 2k event. The event serves a couple of purposes. It’s as a fundraiser for homeless veterans and encourages staff to stay healthy.

“We want to give attention to some of the amazing things that we are doing at the VA. Trying to take care of our employees, take care of our homeless veterans. We want to engage people, get more people active and aware and involved,” said Health Coordinator Kristin Aeilts.

The annual event also helps bring in supply donations for veterans who are getting acclimated to a new home. The VA says there are 178 homeless veterans in their program.

