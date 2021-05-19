Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota business groups call for immigration reforms

Congress (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s most influential business groups are calling for Congress to take up immigration reform to protect immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The group, which included the state’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Retailers Association, and Dairy Producers, cast an economic argument on immigration. They argue the thousands of job openings in the state show the need for legal ways to immigrate.

The group’s call comes as President Joe Biden presses Congress to pass legislation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

