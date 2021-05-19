South Dakota gaming commission revises rules to include sports wagering

DEADWOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has adopted a revised set of rules to include sports gambling in Deadwood beginning in July.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November which authorized the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Gov. Kristi Noem signed the sports betting into law in March.

The commission Tuesday added language for inspecting records for sports wagering equipment, prohibiting suppliers of the equipment from gambling on the sports betting equipment, or from manufacturing slot machines.

The commission will send the revised rules to the state Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee for approval.

