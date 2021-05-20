Avera Medical Minute
ADA Transition Plan guides city’s plan for future

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls hired a couple consulting firms to study accessibility throughout the city. The ADA Transition Plan is more than 260 pages, is listed on the city’s website, and looks at current accessibility and future improvements.

All city departments were looked at in the plan when it comes to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the existing barriers to accessibility, and guidance for updates and improvements in the future. The transportation system, parks and recreation, sidewalks, internal processes, emergency management, police procedures, libraries, and public health care were all considered in the study.

The assistant city attorney and ADA coordinator for Sioux Falls, Sharla Svennes, said she was pleased to see the city was going above and beyond in certain areas. A couple of the things she mentioned were the police department’s handling of people with mental health issues as well as the addition of The Link in Sioux Falls.

